Kia Reveals Sporty Euro-Spec Picanto Facelift [Pictures]

Kia Picanto, also known as the Kia Morning back home in Korea, has just had a makeover that is actually quite clever. The Korean manufacturer that was once far from popular in the automotive industry, has now begun to garner serious attention with its bold designs and cutting-edge features.

The following have been the major changes in Picanto’s looks with respect to each variant.

GT-Line Variant

The new Picanto GT-Line variant sports subtle and smart-looking red accents all around the body, starting on the rear diffuser, coming round to the side skirts, and ending on either side of the tiger-nose grille.

The grille outline now features a textured finish, which extends into the restyled headlamps to make an unbroken crease which, according to Kia, is a design quirk that makes the car look more planted and wide.

On the front, along with a refreshed grille and front bumper design, the car features sharper-looking projector headlamps. In the headlight design, it seems that Kia has borrowed a page out of Porsche’s book, fitting the headlights with 4 DRLs that surround the beam.

The rear design has also had a refresh, now featuring a new bumper design, new taillights, smaller fog lights, and dual exhaust tips. Though the dual tips are just a cosmetic feature.

X-Line Variant

Sporting a little offroad-styling, the Picanto X-Line also features a unique new look.

Featuring a slightly lifted body, scuff-plate inspired silver accents on the front and the rear, slight restyle bumpers, side skirts, and an X-Line logo, the car definitely appears to be an improved and more adventurous alter-ego of the much more modest base version.

Base Variant

Speaking of the base version, it to has received a few styling refreshes, including the newly designed headlights, front grille, and taillights.

Plus, the buyers can now choose from a wide assortment of vibrant exterior colors and 3 new alloy wheel designs to give the car a more personalized look.

Interior

Inside the Picanto, the customers get an 8.0-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen head unit, plus a 4.2-inch digital display in the gauge cluster. The Picanto is also offered with either black fabric or synthetic leather seats, with a variety of new upholstery textures to choose from, based on the variant you opt for.

The sat-nav/infotainment system offers Bluetooth multi-connectivity, allowing the passenger to connect two smart devices at the same time. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard.

Tech Features

The 2020 Kia Picanto also features a UVO system. It gives the Picanto drivers real-time traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest, fuel prices, and details pertaining to parking in a particular area.

Also, the 2020 Kia Picanto features the all-new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

7 airbags

ABS with Electronic Break-force Distribution & Brake Assist

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Performance

In terms of the power plant, the customers now get to choose from a couple of new ‘smartstream engines’. Both engines are power by gasoline, one being the turbocharged 1.0-liter T-GDi with 99 horsepower and the other one being the naturally aspirated 1.0 liter with 66 horsepower, both mated to a 5-speed automated manual transmission. Both engines are supposedly much more efficient as compared to the prior models.

Will We Get One?

As of right now, it is hard to say with the entire automotive industry of Pakistan coming to a grinding halt due to COVID-19. Plus, Kia did launch the 2nd Gen Picanto in Pakistan last year, which didn’t do very well in the market due to its steep price and a competitive compact hatchback market.

But still, there hasn’t been any word from Kia about it, and maybe, they might just offer it in Pakistan regardless of whether or not it’s sensible, just like they did with the Grand Carnival.