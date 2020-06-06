Situation Report: 4,734 New Cases and 97 New Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan saw yesterday as its deadliest day yet since the coronavirus emerged in the country on Feb 26, 2020 as 97 more lives were lost due to the virus related complications with Sindh reporting 40 deaths another 30 deaths in Punjab and 20 deaths in KP.

Islamabad said 4 lives were lost in the capital while Balochistan, AJK and GB reported one death each as total deaths in the country reached 1,935.

4,734 new cases were also reported, down from 4,896 cases that were reported the earlier day. Total number of cases reached 93,983.

Of new cases, 2,164 cases were reported in Punjab only, of which 1,082 cases were from Lahore only.

Sindh reported 1,353 new cases in 24 hours, of which 1,089 cases were reported from Karachi only.

KP registered record increase in new cases as 569 tests came back positive in just 24 hours.

More in below table and graphs: