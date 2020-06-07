Situation Report: 4,960 New Cases, 67 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan registered another all-time highest single-day cases in 24 hours as 4,960 new coronavirus cases were reported from all across Pakistan.

Of new cases, Islamabad registered highest spike as the capital reported 656 new cases in a single day, which were almost 43% higher than the cases reported a day earlier. Islamabad also conducted record tests in a single day as more tests were conducted in Islamabad than the entire KP in 24 hours.

1,782 new cases were reported in Punjab while Sindh registered 1,475 new cases in the province.

Both Balochistan and KP recorded their highest single-day spike with 445 and 542 new cases respectively.

More in below table and graph:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours AJK 361 30 408 (Record) 08 0 Balochistan 6,221 445 1,435 (Record) 54 0 GB 927 30 199 13 0 Islamabad 4,979 656 (Record) 3,299 (Record) 49 4 KP 13,001 542 3,061 (Record) 561 20 Punjab 37,090 1,782 7,668 683 24 Sindh 36,364 1,475 7,030 634 19 Total 98,943 4,960 (Record) 22,185 1,932 67

Drop in hospitalizations occurred when Punjab started rating isolated patients at government facilities as quarantined and not hospitalized.