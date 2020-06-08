Aamer Sohail Points Out Major Flaw in Babar Azam’s Technique

Former Pakistan captain, Aamer Sohail, has identified a flaw in run-machine, Babar Azam’s batting, saying that he if can address his faulty technique, he can dominate the bowlers even more.

Talking about Pakistan’s limited-overs captain in his YouTube video, Aamer Sohail said that there’s a fault in Babar’s stance and trigger movement.

There is a fault in Babar Azam’s technique related to his setup and stance. His trigger movement is slightly off, which could be because he wants to avoid getting bowled or LBW, but if he can correct that he can get into a better position and dominate the bowlers even more.

The former cricketer also expressed his hope that head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, will be aware of the issue and will be working on fixing it. If Misbah can get it addressed, Babar will be ‘an even bigger threat’ for the bowlers.

Aamer Sohail, who was a part of the 1992 World Cup-winning squad, also said that Babar can become a truly great player if he realizes that a time will come when he won’t be able to score runs at will, adding that he will have to learn the art of taking singles and doubles more often in all formats.

Talking about the Babar-Kohli comparison, he said that the Pakistani captain needs to follow Kohli in terms of aggression. He also urged Babar to inspire his teammates to improve their game like Kohli has done with team India.

