Anwar Maqsood Finally Joins Twitter After Impersonator’s Controversial Tweets Go Viral

Legendary Pakistani playwright, humorist, and satirist, Anwar Maqsood, has finally joined microblogging site Twitter.

Maqsood announced his presence on Twitter in a video clip in his first-ever tweet. He said:

This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me. Thank you.

This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me.

— Anwar Maqsood (@AnwarMaqsood01) June 7, 2020

The caption of his maiden tweet also asked fans to report all other accounts that are impersonating him, sharing provocative content against the government and political leadership.

Fans on Twitter warmly welcomed the veteran humorist, as he received 18,000 followers within the first few hours. So far, he has garnered nearly 20,000 followers on the microblogging website.

Previously, some impersonator using his name and picture had frequently been sharing content against different institutions of the country. When it got off the hook, Maqsood had to come on a private TV channel to clarify that he has never used any social media platform in the past.

“I don’t have any social media account,” he revealed, adding that he was not even on WhatsApp.

Maqsood said that whoever had been using his name to spread hatred was not doing any good to himself or the country.