Businessman Commits Suicide After Showing Signs of Coronavirus

A businessman in Sialkot has ended his life after showing signs of coronavirus. Mohammad Mubashar, a trader of surgical goods, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head after he became symptomatic.

The incident occurred at Noorabad village near Nadir Town in Sialkot on Sunday.

Family members of the deceased told Ugoki police that he was under severe depression due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus. He got himself tested a few days back after showing signs and, since then, had confined himself in a room. His test reports were yet to come.

This is not the first case of its kind where the virus phobia has forced people to take their own lives. A few weeks ago, an elderly COVID-19 patient had committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, after he was placed in an isolation ward there.

He was a resident of Landhi and was told to have psychological complications.

According to the JPMC executive director, Dr. Seemin Jamali, the deceased was a drug addict and was kept in the coronavirus isolation facility because he showed symptoms.