CDWP Approves Projects Worth Rs. 36.18 Billion, Refers ML-1 to ECNEC

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 13 projects worth Rs. 36.18 billion, recommended a $7.2 billion ML-1 project to ECNEC for approval, and also recommended 4 projects worth Rs. 184 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Central Development Working Party’s (CDWP) meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to Energy, Physical Planning & Housing, Science & Technology, Transport & Communications, and Water Resources were presented in the meeting.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) referred the $7.2 billion ML-1 project to ECNEC for approval.

ML-1 starts from Karachi, passes through Kotri/Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and terminates at Peshawar. The line is 1,872 km long, including the 55 km long Taxila – Havelian section and 91 km long Lodhran-Khanewal section.

The project envisages up-gradation of ML-1, the establishment of a dry port near Havelian Railway Station; up-gradation of Pakistan Railway Academy Walton in Lahore; passenger facilities development of important railway stations, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Rohri in Sindh province; Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Punjab province; Nowshehra and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Energy-related projects

Two projects related to Energy presented in the meeting. The first project titled “Establishment of 132 kV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP)” worth Rs. 1493.10 million was approved in the meeting. The object of this project is to provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

Second project namely “Replacement of LT Bare Conductor with ABC Cable in Peshawar, Khyber and Bannu Circle” worth Rs. 2806.4 million was also approved in the meeting.

Physical Planning and Housing

Two projects related to Physical Planning and Housing were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Development of Ziarat Town, Baluchistan” worth Rs. 1180.09 million was approved. The project will focus on long term policies for planned development of the town keeping in view the current scenario and future requirements.

The third project titled “Construction of New Campus of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics to function as an apex center of Excellence for Research and Post Graduate Teaching Sector H-11/2 Islamabad” worth Rs. 4545.488 million approved by CDWP.

Science & Technology

Two projects related to Science & Technology were presented in the meeting. The first project titled “Establishment of the University of Turbat Phase-11” worth Rs. 1456.14 million and second project namely “Provision of Missing Facilities at the University of Swabi New Campus Site” worth Rs. 1386.462 million both projects approved in the CDWP meeting.

Transport & Communications

Four projects related to Transport & Communications were referred to ECNEC. The first project titled “Construction of 10th Avenue including interchange and underpasses at 10th Avenue from IJP Road to Khayban-e-Iqbal Islamabad” was worth Rs. 11078 million, second project namely “Construction of Hosab-Awaran Khuzdar Section of M-8 project, Package -1 Hoshab – AwaranLenghth 146 Km” is worth Rs. 26354.293 million and third project titled “Construction of Peshawar Torkham Motorway Project and Link Road Connecting Motorway with N-5 and N-55 as part of Khyber pass Economic Corridor Project” is worth Rs. 76551 million and a fourth project titled “Feasibility Study and Detailed Engineering Design of Construction of Swat motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur phase -II – 79.69km” worth Rs. 70094.729 million, all four projects referred to ECNEC for further approval.

CDWP meeting approved five projects of the Ministry of Railways. The first project titled “Rehabilitation and Dualization of Karachi Circular railway phase 11” worth Rs. 8705.598 million, the second project titled “ Rehabilitation of Track between Rehmani Nagar & Bakrani Road on Dadu-Habib Kot Section Sukkur Division phase -4” worth Rs. 1987.478 million, third project namely “Rehabilitation of Track between Baruli & Sohan Bridge on Kundian Attock City Section Peshawar Division phase -1” worth Rs. 1964.937 million, four project titled “Re-commissioning of 05 Nos Accidental Diesel Electric Locomotives” worth Rs. 1261 million and fifth project titled “Rehabilitation of Track between Sama Satta Bhawalnagar on Sama Satta – Amruka Section “ worth Rs. 3183.164 million were approved in the meeting.

Water Resources

Two projects related to Water Resources presented in the meeting. The first project namely “Land Acquisition for the project construction of water from Indus River System at Tarbela Dam to the Cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi includes R.C.B & C.C.B” worth Rs. 3154.671 million and second project namely “Construction of Small storage Dams in District Khuzdar” worth Rs. 3056.075 million approved in the meeting.