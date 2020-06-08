COMSATS University Starts Online Admissions After Sudden Change in Policy

COMSATS University started the admission process for Fall 2020 semester yesterday instead of the previously announced date of August 1. The deadline for the submission of applications is 15 August.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the admission process is completely online this time around and no hard copies of admission form or educational documents are required from the applicants.

According to the admission policy announced last week, the university has decided not to conduct entry tests for non-engineering undergraduate programs for this semester.

However, applicants of engineering undergraduate programs will have to appear in an entry test. Applicants of architecture and design categories will also have to undergo a departmental drawing test followed by an interview.

Entry tests for both graduate and undergraduate engineering programs will take place between 6 to 13 August.

While the first merit list will be displayed on 24 August, the university management has announced to commence classes of the newcomers from 14 September.

The model of teaching at COMSATS University due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain online as per the current directives of the HEC.