COVID-19 Virus Was Made in a Chinese Lab: Norwegian Scientist

Norwegian scientist Birger Sørensen has asserted that the SARS-COV-2, the Coronavirus which causes COVID-19 infection, isn’t natural in origin.

According to a recently published study carried out in tandem with British researchers, Sørensen has claimed that the spike protein of the SARS-COV-2 consists of sequences that appear to be injected artificially.

Moreover, SARS-COV-2 has properties that are significantly different from SARS-COV-1, the Coronavirus responsible for the SARS outbreak in 2002-03.

The researchers are of the view that lack of mutation in the SARS-COV-2 proves that the virus had adapted with humans way before the outbreak occurred in Wuhan in late December 2019.

Since the outbreak, multiple reports have claimed that China had been researching Coronaviruses in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) before the outbreak.

In April, unclassified cablegrams obtained by The Washington Post revealed that US Embassy officials in Beijing had raised alarms over inadequate safety standards at the WIV, which was carrying out studies on Coronaviruses found in bats, in Wuhan two years before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the world.

China, however, has categorically refuted all such reports and termed them as concocted. The Chinese government claimed that WIV had never researched Coronaviruses, let alone SARS-COV-2.

Sir Richard Dearlove, MI6 Chief from 1999 to 2004, has also corroborated the study of British-Norwegian researchers.

The ex MI6 head believes that a biosecurity failure during an experiment with bat Coronaviruses is at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s unlikely that WIV scientists released SARS-COV-2 deliberately to trigger a pandemic.

However, China’s initial handling of the outbreak and suppressing relevant information clearly shows that China did everything it could to cover up the outbreak.

Sir Dearlove has asked China to pay reparations to all the countries that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic due to its mishandling in the early days of the outbreak.

I think this started as an accident. This raises the question of whether China will assume responsibility and whether China should pay compensation. I think this will make all countries think through their relationship with China and how they relate to China’s leadership.

Via: Forbes