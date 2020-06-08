Lahore Qalandars Announce a Double Wicket Tournament

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have announced to arrange a Double Wicket Tournament in Lahore later this year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, made this announcement during a YouTube session with Director Cricket, Aqib Javed. Rana announced that the tournament will be organized at the end of the sixth week of the Virtual Talent Hunt Program later this year.

Aqib Javed said that the Double Wicket Tournament will be held once the coronavirus is under control. The tournament will feature 16 players selected under the Qalandar Kay Sikandar program.

As many as eight players will be shortlisted from the talent hunt program, and each of them will be allowed to pair up with famous international cricketers from Lahore Qalandars, including the likes of Captain Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, and Muhammad Hafeez.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said that despite coronavirus, talent has been brought to the fore. He added that the ‘Qalandars Kay Sikandar’ program will provide young players the opportunity to learn from international players.

The franchise has already picked 16 talented players from across the country in this year’s talent hunt program:

Batsmen: Ali Shahid Butt, Mohammad Taha, Saqib Jamil, and Ahsan Bhatti

Bowlers: Muhammad Bilal, Ulfat Hussain Shah, Amir Brohi and Shehab

Spinners: Umar Lohia, Syed Jafari, Asad Sikandar and Asfand Mehran.

Wicket-keepers: Maqbool Ahmed, Yawar Bashir Hamza Akbar, and Raza Mustafa.