Motorola One Fusion+ to Feature Pop-Up Camera, 5,000 mAh Battery [Leak]

News about Motorola’s latest smartphone lineup, the One Fusion, has been making rounds on the internet recently. The mid-range smartphone series consisting of the Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion plus has not been officially launched yet. However, its specifications were recently listed on Tabletowo.pl, a Polish site.

Design and Display

The official design renders of both Smartphones are still under wraps. Hence, we don’t know what they look like. According to the listing, the toned-down Motorola One Fusion will be built around a 6.52-inch LCD with 720p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus will sport a 6.53-inch LCD with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will come with a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera.

Internals and Storage

The Motorola One Fusion will come with Snapdragon 710 chipset at the helm. The SoC will be topped with 3GB or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

Motorola One Fusion+, on the other hand, will be driven by Snapdragon 730 SoC accompanied by 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

The software front for both smartphones will be handled by Android 10, and the fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the back.

Cameras

Both smartphones will boast quad-sensor rear camera setup with an 8 MP secondary lens along with a 5 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. The toned-down Motorola One Fusion will sport a 48 MP Samsung GM1 as a primary lens while the One Fusion+ will come with a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary lens.

Battery and Pricing

Both smartphones will be fueled by a massive 5000 mAh battery. The pricing details for each variant are under wraps. However, the publication claims that the Motorola One Fusion+ will cost $356 in Poland.

Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion+ Specifications