Rehan Shaikh Appointed as President & CEO Standard Chartered

Rehan Shaikh, an experienced Islamic banker, has been appointed as the director of the board, CEO, and the President of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan.

He will replace Shahzad Dada who recently joined United Bank Limited as the President and CEO. His appointment is subject to the approval of the regulatory authority, which is a routine exercise.

Rehan Shaikh, a Pakistan national, is the global CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Saadiq and has been serving the UK-based bank since 2015 in this position.

He has driven the growth of Standard Chartered’s Islamic Banking business across its core markets, supporting the bank’s new strategy in creating a focused and more profitable bank.

Rehan has over 30 years of banking and management experience, joining from Dubai Islamic Bank, where he was Senior Vice President and Business Head, Private Sector & Transaction Banking. In his earlier career, he was with Standard Chartered Bank, Pakistan from 1998 to 2007, and held a number of roles including Head, Corporate Banking, and Head, Client Relationships.

Standard Chartered Saadiq has won more than 200 industry awards in recognition of the market-leading solutions around capital markets solutions, treasury risk management, project, export, structured and structured trade finance.

Under his management, Standard Chartered Bank is likely to play an instrumental role in the expansion of Islamic banking in Pakistan.