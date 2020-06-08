Samsung’s Upcoming Smartphone Can Fold in Two Directions

Although Samsung had a rocky start when it comes to folding smartphones, the company is currently leading the charge in terms of folding smartphone innovation.

With two folding Smartphones already launched, the Korean tech giant is still working on launching a budget-friendly, yet sophisticated, folding smartphone.

Recently, a Samsung folding smartphone patent filed in 2018 surfaced on the internet. The patent filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) was approved after 18 months of application. Initially, the design was requested by Samsung Display at the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office).

According to the patent, the smartphone will fold twice in a clamshell pattern, forward from the top and backward from the bottom. From the looks of it, the smartphone will not lay flat on a surface due to the peculiar folding mechanism.

However, before Samsung goes forward with the idea, the Samsung Display division will have to come with a display that is compatible with the design. Nevertheless, the proposed smartphone does not look very intersting.

In other news, Samsung is gearing up to launch another folding smartphone later this year. It will most likely be a Samsung Galaxy Fold successor with a similar design but a lower price tag.

Here’s the complete patient. If you are interested.