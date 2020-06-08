Situation Report: Total Cases Cross 100K Mark as 4,728 New Cases and 65 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reached a grim milestone of 100,000 cases as 4,728 new cases were reported from across the country; however, daily-new-cases were lesser than last three days (while number of tests were somewhat the same).

Of new cases, 1,813 were reported from Punjab where 1,045 cases (57% of daily new cases) were reported from Lahore only. Sindh added 1,744 new cases while 1,482 (or 84% of daily new) cases were from Karachi only.

KP, Islamabad and Balochistan added 486, 350 and 295 new daily cases respectively.

AJK and GB added 40 new cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 65 patients lost their lives due to coronavirus complications in last 24 hours.

Punjab reported 32 deaths while Sindh and KP reported 16 and 14 deaths respectively. 3 lives were lost in Islamabad.

More in below table and graph:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 395 35 349 08 0
Balochistan 6,516 295 1,030 54 0
GB 932 05 64 13 0
Islamabad 5,329 350 2,665 52 3
KP 13,487 486 2,729 575 14
Punjab 38,903 1,813 7,694 615 32
Sindh 38,108 1,733 8,119 650 16
Total 103,671 4,728 22,650 2,067 65

