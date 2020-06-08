Why Vivo V19 is the Best Phone For You?

If you are looking for a smartphone that offers high value for money in not one, but all departments, the Vivo V19 is a strong contender. Flaunting an impressive design, the smartphone brings together top-notch camera capabilities and great performance, all while staying affordable.

Just like its predecessor, the V19 is ideal for gaming, smartphone photography, creating Vlogs, or just average everyday use.

Here are five reasons why Vivo V19 will give you a worthwhile smartphone experience.

Top-notch Performance

The V19 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 2.3GHz octa-core SoC topped with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB UFS 2.1 and microSD card support. These specifications, although not flagship grade, will provide enough horsepower to breeze through any daily task with relative ease.

For better multitasking, and reliable performance when gaming, the smartphone is equipped with copper tube liquid cooling. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode where all the smartphone’s resources are re-directed for an improved gaming experience. The Vivo V19 also comes with features like fast screen capture, screen recording, game vibration, voice changer, etc.

Camera

Vivo has definitely made improvements in the smartphone photography department. The V19 can capture impressive images thanks to the multiple imaging modes, improved low light performance using night mode, and dual-sensor selfie camera set up.

The device comes with a quad-sensor rear camera set up with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens. Although, there are several Smartphones with similar camera specs, what sets the V19 apart are the shooting modes.

Whether you are interested in food photography, wildlife photography, or clicking portraits, the camera should perform admirably in most scenarios. Its shot refocus allows you to change the level of blurring in the background, making portraits look better.

The device comes with a Pose Master mode that helps you strike poses and also an Art Portrait Mode that lets you change the background colors while keeping the original picture of the subject.

Moreover, the rear and selfie cameras sport an Ultra-Stable Video mode, which allows users to create high-quality vlogs and twitter videos.

Display

Featuring a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the V19 is built around a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Dual iView display. This makes the smartphone ideal for gaming as well as for media consumption.

The display auto-adjusts to suit ambient light levels based on the content you are viewing. It also filters 42 percent more blue light than E2 OLED, making sure your sleep is not affected. Its ergonomic 3D curves are designed to provide users with both comfort and style.

Longer Battery Life

The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology. This means that it can go from 0% to 70% within 40 minutes.

Even with heavy use, the battery should easily sustain the device for a full day. This can be stretched if battery-draining tasks are avoided.

Design

It is available in two colors, namely, Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The smartphone has a rectangular camera bump on the top left (trending design) and an uninterrupted matte body with a minimalistic Vivo logo on the left.

Vivo has a reputation when it comes to designing sleek smartphones, and this one is no exception.