Faysal Qureshi Launches Website to Connect COVID-19 Blood Plasma Donors Near You

In view of the rising COVID-19 infections and subsequent demand for blood plasma, acclaimed Pakistani actor, Faysal Qureshi, has launched a website with an aim to connect plasma donors and receivers through a single platform.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi announced the launch of the website and asked his followers to spread the word.

Due to the massive increase of Covid-19 patients in Pakistan.

We have launched a website where the families of patients can easily find donors for plasma therapy.

Kindly spread the word so that more donors may be available to save more lives!

JazakAllahhttps://t.co/a6kAZcBDDx — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) June 7, 2020

Recovered Coronavirus patients can register themselves as plasma donors for free on “COVID Plasma Finder” in a few simple steps. Once registered, the contact information of all donors is made available for receivers. Receivers can reach out to donors based on the required blood group and city of their residence.

Netizens have heaped praises upon the veteran actor for his compassionate initiative amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Dr. Tahir Shamsi, head of the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Karachi, had first suggested the use of passive immunization or plasma therapy technique.

First introduced in 1890, passive immunization is employed when the risk of infection is high, time for the body to generate an immune response is low, and no vaccine is available.

Recovered COVID-19 patient develops antibodies after successfully fighting off the virus. These antibodies in the blood of a recovered patient can be used to boost the immunity of a newly infected person.

Thanks to Dr. Shamsi’s efforts, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in April had approved the use of passive immunization technique to treat COVID-19 patients in Pakistan.

Visit COVID Plasma Finder for more details.