Motorola One Fusion+ Launched With Pop-up Selfie Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

The long-awaited Motorola One Fusion+ was finally launched yesterday. The smartphone will make its way to the European market later this month and is the second Motorola handset that comes with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The first one being the Motorola One Hyper launched in December last year.

The Motorola One Fusion+ looks more like a toned-down variant of the previously launched One Hyper.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Motorola One Fusion+ looks pretty similar to the One Hyper. The only difference is a quad-sensor camera setup on the back instead of a dual-camera setup.

It is built around a similar 6.5-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, 396 PPI pixel density, and 83.3 percent screen to body ratio.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back, and the smartphone will be available in two colors, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard expandable storage.

The Motorola One Fusion+ also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver. On the software front, it runs a clean version of Android 10.

Cameras

The mid-ranger, unlike the One Hyper, packs a 16MP single shooter in the pop-up selfie mechanism. One Hyper came with a 32 MP front camera.

On the back, the quad-sensor camera setup sports a 64 MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a Quad Bayer design. The primary sensor is complimented by an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5 MP dedicated macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Motorola One Fusion+ packs a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The One Hyper ports 27W charging in Europe and 45W in the US with a 4000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be available for sale in Europe later this month and will cost €300.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

CPU : Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU : Adreno 618

: Adreno 618 Chipset : Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm)

: Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) OS : Android 10.0

: Android 10.0 Networks : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM : 6 GB Internal : 128 GB

Camera:

Primary : 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Secondary : 16 MP

