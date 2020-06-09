Xiaomi Unveils 4K Laser Projector 1S With HDR for $1800

Xiaomi is on a launching spree this week. The Chinese tech giant just launched a new Redmi Wi-Fi 6 router and has now unveiled the Mijia Laser Projector 1S 4K with HDR. Additionally, the company is all set to unveil its Mi Band 5 later this week.

Display and Brightness

Xiaomi already has already launched a couple of projectors; however, the company claims that the 1S is by far the most feature-rich projector it has ever worked on. The new 1S model comes with 2000 ANSI lumens brightness, which is 30% higher as compared to previous-generation models. Moreover, as the name suggests, it casts a projection at 4K resolution and 3000: 1 contrast with HDR10 decoding.

The projector can cast an 80-inch screen from 5.5 inches away. The maximum screen size is limited to 150-inch, though. For this, the projector needs to be placed at a distance of 19 inches.

Internals

Internally, the projector is powered by a T968-H processor topped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is also equipped with cooling fans to prevent overheating during use.

For connectivity, the projector is equipped with HDMI and USB 3.0 ports. According to Xiaomi, the product comes with an estimated lifespan of around 25,000 hours.

Pricing and Availability

The Mi Laser Projector 1S 4K is currently available for sale in China at a discounted price of $1838. After the discount period is over, it will cost $2121.