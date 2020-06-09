Younis Khan Gets a Coaching Role in Pakistan Cricket Team

Former captain, Younis Khan, has been appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England, PCB announced earlier today. The former wrist-spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, will also be joining the coaching staff as a spin bowling coach.

The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.

For me, there has never been a bigger honor and a better feeling than to represent my country.

Furthermore, and as part of the tour arrangement, additional players will be sent to England, which makes it even more important to have equally capable coaches to provide the best training and preparation opportunities to the players.

Younis is Pakistan’s most successful Test batsman with over 10,000 runs at an astonishing average of over 52. Talking about the appointment, PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, expressed his excitement at the legend’s signing.

I am delighted that someone of the stature and incredible batting record of Younis Khan has agreed to join the Pakistan cricket set-up as national men’s team batting coach. When I spoke with him, his commitment and enthusiasm to take up this assignment and serve his country was never in doubt and he jumped at the opportunity.

ALSO READ

Misbah is a Four-Ball Batsman, I Can Get Him Out in 4 Balls: Wasim Akram

Mushtaq Ahmed’s experience in English conditions will also help the team fare better on a tough tour.

Mushtaq knows the English conditions as well as anyone, having spent a lot of time playing county cricket and working with the England cricket team. Apart from guiding the spinners and playing a mentor’s role, Mushtaq can be helpful to Misbah in match planning and preparations.

Younis Khan has termed it an honor to be given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s cricket.

I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England. I have never been shy of sharing my experiences and knowledge, and I think this particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning.

What are your thoughts on the appointments? Let us know in the comments.