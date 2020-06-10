3 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among Top 500 QS World University 2021 Rankings

7 Pakistani universities have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2021, with the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad being the top-ranked Pakistani institute out of 1000 universities from around the world.

NUST Islamabad ranked 355, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) ranked 373, and Quaid-i-Azam University ranked 454, are the only 3 Pakistani universities to appear in the top 500 QS World University Rankings.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani Universities in QS World University Rankings for 2021.

Sr. No University Name Rank 2021 Rank 2020 1 NUST 355 400 2 PIEAS 373 375 3 Quaid-i-Azam University 454 511-520 4 LUMS 651-700 701-750 5 COMSATS Islamabad 801-1000 801-1000 6 UET Lahore 801-1000 801-1000 7 University of Punjab 801-1000 801-1000

QS World University Rankings consider the following indicators while compiling rankings each year:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Faculty to student ratio

International faculty

International students

Citations per faculty

Just like last year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Harvard University have claimed the top 3 spots for 2021 as well.

Here is the list of Top 10 universities in QS World University Rankings for 2021.

Sr. No University Name Rank 2021 Rank 2020 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 1 1 2 Stanford University 2 2 3 Harvard University 3 3 4 California Institute of Technology 4 5 5 University of Oxford 5 4 6 ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology 6 6 7 University of Cambridge 7 7 8 Imperial College London 8 9 9 University of Chicago 9 10 10 University College London 10 8

Visit Top Universities to find out more about QS World University Rankings 2021