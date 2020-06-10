EV Wireless Charging is Going to Allow Vehicles to Charge While on Roads

In the era of technology, efficiency and convenience is the name of the game. Various tech-researchers and organizations around the globe are making efforts to enhance contact-less energy and data transmission and provide maximum efficiency and convenience to the people.

In that pursuit, a US based entity named WiTricity, which was founded by MIT back in 2007, has been rolling full-steam ahead in their endeavors towards EV wireless charging, which has been one of their key research areas since the inception.

In February 2019, WiTricity’s acquisition of Qualcomm Halo was a giant leap forward in expediting the process of developing wireless charging infrastructure. Qualcomm Halo is one of the most notable EV wireless charging technologies. It is an efficient and simple means of charging EVs by simply parking the vehicle over a charging pad.

Back in 2017, Qualcomm Halo successfully demonstrated dynamic wireless charging of EVs by having them driven at highway speeds, on a 300 ft long test track that the company built in France.

As an automaker, BMW has perhaps become a pioneer in offering wireless charging for their vehicles with the launch of the BMW 530e iPerformance. However, with the rapidly growing EV and Hybrid car market, WiTricity is trying to bring all the rest of the automakers on board in favor of this idea, so as to ensure a single standard for wireless charging of the EVs.

In an interview with CNBC, CEO of WiTricity Alex Gruzen stated, “Successful companies make the tasks easier for their customers and we’ve seen that once something goes wireless, it stays that way. And so, we are the pioneers of wireless power. We deliver power to that vehicle at the same speed and charge rate to the car that it would receive if it was plugged in, without any effort needed by the user except from just parking it at the right spot and walking away.”

Although the researchers are fast-tracking the developments in this particular area in the more economically and technologically forward parts of the world, Pakistan is yet to see any such development. We still lack the basic infrastructure with a very few power stations and, not to mention, the concerns regarding electricity in Pakistan. However, with the new EV policy, the government seems to be gearing up for major developments on that front. When and how it will take place, remains to be seen.