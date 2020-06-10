Federal Government is Committed to Balochistan’s Development: DCPC Jahanzeb Khan

The Central Development Working Party’s (CDWP) meeting on Tuesday chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan approved 7 projects worth Rs. 29.351 billion.

CDWP also approved 1 concept clearance proposal worth Rs. 2.794 billion. While chairing the meeting, DCPC said that the federal government had made a landmark achievement in Pakistan’s planning history, where PSDP will comprise all the approved projects.

This move will enable CDWP to focus on the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation aspects of the approved projects.

The extended session of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) continued on its 5th day and discussed projects related to transport and communication in Balochistan. DCPC Jahanzeb Khan remarked that the federal government is cognizant of the special needs of the province and is committed to its economic uplift.

CDWP considered and accorded approval to 7 transport and communication projects for Balochistan. One project worth Rs. 2.083 billion involving the construction of road from Sasanak Manna to Killi Aghbarg (45 km) was approved.

The second project worth Rs. 6.982 billion was titled “Dualization of Quetta-Ziarat Road (106 km) via Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Sara Ghurgai to Ziarat Kuch (36 km)”. The project envisages widening and improvement of Quetta-Ziarat Road from existing 20ft width to 24 ft, two-lane blacktop road with 8ft wide DST shoulders on both sides.

Another project titled “Construction of Buleda to Balgathar Cross N-85 road (85 km) District Kech” worth Rs. 3.4 billion was granted approval. After the completion, the highway will serve and facilitate the general public of Buleda and Mand town in particular, and people of district Kech and the rest of the province in general.

The fourth project worth Rs. 5.1 billion named “Construction of Black Top road from Duki to Chamalong via Nana Saheb Ziarat Gumbaz Landi Mir Khan Hosri District Duki (115 km)” was also accorded approval. The project road connects Chamalong and other coal-rich areas to DG Khan and Sindh through N-70 and KPK through Indus Highway.

Another project related to Balochistan worth Rs. 3.266 billion titled “Construction of Mand to Buleda road (125 km)” was approved. The project will be beneficial for law enforcement agencies, local administration and the related industries engaged in the construction and development of the area.

The project titled “Construction of Black Topped road including structure works from Zero Point to Watta to connecting Kanraj road Sand (42 km)” worth Rs. 2.97 billion was also accorded approval.

A seventh project worth Rs. 5.55 billion involving the construction of Black Top Road from Khanozai (N-50) to Maruf, District Pishin (93 km) was also accorded approval.

The CDWP also approved the concept clearance paper titled “Provision of Machinery and equipment for operation and maintenance for WASA Multan” worth Rs. 2.794 billion. Under the proposal, JICA will provide equipment through the grant in aid arrangement.

Highlighting the primary steps taken by the CDWP in ensuring the inclusion of only the approved projects in the next PSDP, DCPC Jahanzeb Khan said that this step will help ensure speedy and effective implementation of the development plan while also ensuring quality controls.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.