IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain Trends as PAF Foils Indian Attack on Karachi

Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) response to India’s attempt at aggression near Karachi has once again won the hearts of the Pakistanis. India’s warmongering is yet to come to a halt as reports suggest that a number of Indian fighter jets were headed towards Karachi early morning today only to be sent back by Pakistan Air Force without coming near the border.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) have been warning the world about possible misadventures from the Indian side of the border to divert attention from their COVID-19 and faceoff with China failures.

This attempted aggression has prompted the Pakistanis to trend #IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain and #PakistanAirForce, reminding them of Abhinandan’s fate when he tried to cross the line. Following the famous faceoff that saw PAF down two Indian fighter jets, 27th February has been observed as the Surprise Day.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at what people are saying about today’s attempt:

#IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain Now the surprise will be different from last one this surprise will make Kashmir Pakistan and Also Endia,

So don't do any kind of drama and accept lost of laddakh & freekashmir @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/eQ0EV6okSj — 𝓕𝓪𝔀𝓪𝓭 𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓷 (@1ifb_) June 10, 2020

#PakistanAirForce This time we will surprise India once again. pic.twitter.com/W8IKk7Y4Z4 — Malik Ateeq (@MalikAt54013819) June 10, 2020

Endians want this tea again

This time with chitrol #PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/3MlAXGMXCs — MBA Minhas 😎😎🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@abubakarminhas8) June 10, 2020

My Message to The Ntion

Sleep Tight We Are Awake ❤#PakistanAirForce our pride come on #IndianArmy tea is ready let's have breakfast in Lahore like 1965 #Karachi pic.twitter.com/Ur0DSjXXbu — Hamza Kaleem Butt (@hamzabutt61) June 10, 2020

So, they ran away after listening to the roar of the fighter jets of #PakistanAirForce above #Karachi. These cowards couldn’t do anything before and they won’t be able to do anything after either…#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Iy1Zz7OsmI — Abu Hamzah Qadiri (@SalmanRazaQadri) June 10, 2020

Actually Indian Air force like our hospitality that's why IAF is again planning to become our guests ….. #PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/kDO578rUId — Tajamal Latif (@Tjkawish786) June 10, 2020

I Think India Should Never Forget that #PakistanAirForce is :

"BLESSED WITH THE BEST" 🇵🇰💚#IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain pic.twitter.com/JnVE4jz0BO — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) June 10, 2020

Once again, the Pakistan Air Force maintained our pride ♥️#PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/DCkLmkFUP8 — S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل) (@Msohailsays) June 10, 2020

Pakistanis waiting for Endia to attack 👀 #PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/91fu5ktyq1 — عمارہ مہدی (@Ammara__Younas) June 10, 2020

