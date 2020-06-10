#IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain Trends as PAF Foils Indian Attack on Karachi

Posted 1 hour ago by Sajawal Rehman

Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) response to India’s attempt at aggression near Karachi has once again won the hearts of the Pakistanis. India’s warmongering is yet to come to a halt as reports suggest that a number of Indian fighter jets were headed towards Karachi early morning today only to be sent back by Pakistan Air Force without coming near the border.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) have been warning the world about possible misadventures from the Indian side of the border to divert attention from their COVID-19 and faceoff with China failures.

This attempted aggression has prompted the Pakistanis to trend #IndiaWantsSurpriseAgain and #PakistanAirForce, reminding them of Abhinandan’s fate when he tried to cross the line. Following the famous faceoff that saw PAF down two Indian fighter jets, 27th February has been observed as the Surprise Day.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at what people are saying about today’s attempt:

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


