Irfan Pathan Speaks Up Against Religious Discrimination & Racism He’s Seen in India

Former Indian seamer, Irfan Pathan, has spoken up against religious discrimination in India, adding that treating someone differently based on his faith is also part of racism.

He shared this in a Twitter post as the racial discrimination debate rages across the globe over George Floyd’s killing in the US.

Racism is not restricted to the color of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because you have a different faith is a part of racism too.

Earlier, the West Indian cricketers claimed that they have been facing racism on the cricket field as well. Both Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy have said that they were called out because of their color. The former West Indian captain, Sammy, said that he was called ‘kaalu’ in the IPL when he used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It is an observation and I don’t think anyone can deny this”, Irfan later explained his tweet. Talking about racism in cricket, he said that he has “seen some issues in domestic cricket where our brothers from South India have to face chants based on their appearance when they travel up north”. He attributed this to the lack of education.

We still haven’t talked much about racism in India. Sometimes we even call names to our brothers and sisters from the northeast. This problem is deep-rooted and will only go away when we start educating our sons and daughters and that needs to start with proper schooling and parenting.

