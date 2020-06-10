Just 3% Pakistanis Have The Right Info About COVID-19: Survey

A survey carried out by Ipsos, a Paris-based global market research consulting firm, has revealed that just 3% of Pakistanis are clear-headed about COVID-19 infection and have no misconceptions about its prevention, spread, and cure.

The survey inquired public perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors among Pakistanis about the COVID-19 pandemic. From 19 to 23 May, Ipsos surveyed 1028 persons comprising 72% men and 28% women. 68% of the survey participants belonged to the urban population while 32% to the rural.

Here are the findings of the survey:

1 out of 3 Pakistanis believes in Coronavirus conspiracy theories circulating over the internet.

42% think the COVID-19 outbreak is a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan.

33% believe SARS-COV-2 is a laboratory-made virus spread deliberately around the world.

42% are of the view that the infection affects people aged 55 and above.

Here is what Pakistanis think about the lockdown:

51% believe they will lose their jobs in the next 6 months if the current situation prevails.

3 out of 5 think the government should aid them.

6 out of 10 will not allow their children to return to school if academic process resumes during the outbreak.

50% are comfortable to go back to work during the outbreak.

3 out of 5 think ease in lockdown will add to the spread of the disease.

While 50% of Pakistanis will hold themselves responsible for a deterioration in the Coronavirus situation, 1 out of 4 will blame the incumbent government if the situation spirals out of control.

Ipsos has requested the Pakistani government to start a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the misconceptions and fatal nature of COVID-19.