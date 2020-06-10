Pakistan and Turkey Start Construction of Modern Stealth Naval Ships in Karachi

On Tuesday, Pakistan Navy held the groundbreaking ceremony to start the construction of the MILGEM Ada Class Corvette in collaboration with state-owned Turkish defense contractor ASFAT.

The ceremony was organized at Pakistan Navy’s specialized shipbuilding division, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).

Addressing the attendants of the ceremony, KSEW’s Managing Director, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, said:

The MILGEM Ada Class Corvettes will be state-of-the-art surface platform equipped with the modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors, and combat management system. These ships will be among the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy and will significantly contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy had signed an agreement with ASFAT to acquire 4 MILGEM-class ships to further consolidate its defensive capabilities.

Under the agreement, it was finalized that 2 MILGEM-class ships will be constructed in Pakistan while 2 will be built in Turkey.

In this regard, the Turkish Navy initiated the construction of 2 MILGEM-class ships last week after a formal ceremony held in Istanbul.

About MILGEM

The MILGEM Ada Class Corvette is a modern stealth patrol and anti-submarine warfare combatant naval ship.

MILGEM is a 326.8 feet long, 47.3 feet wide naval ship and can accommodate 106 naval personnel. It has a displacement capacity of 2,400,000 kg, a maximum range of 6,500 km, and a top speed of 56 km/h.