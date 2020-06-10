PCB Cancels Pakistan Team’s Training Camp Ahead of England Tour

Taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to hold a training camp of the national team prior to their departure for England.

The PCB is already in discussions with the England Cricket Board (ECB) to bring forward the departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there. Pakistan team will fly to England at the start of July considering there will be 14 days quarantine period followed by a training camp before the series.

More details around the pre-tour COVID-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore, training and match schedule are yet to be shared by the PCB.

The cricket board has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal wellbeing and that of their families remains paramount.

Having said that, three top cricketers including Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Naseem Shah were seen violating the COVID-19 SOPs. They were doing their practice in a local ground in Lahore without wearing any face masks or observing other social distancing protocols. It remains to be seen how the board responds to the footage showing national cricketers openly violating the rules set by the PCB.

As per the reports, Pakistan will play three T20Is and 3 Tests in England.

