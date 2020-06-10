Punjab Launches Mobile Milk Inspection Service

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Tuesday, inaugurated the pilot project of mobile milk testing laboratories, the food inspecting motorcycle squads.

He was accompanied by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chairman PFA Umar Tanvir, chief secretary, and secretary food.

Under the project, six mobile laboratories of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will roam around the city of Lahore and will inspect milk during the morning and evening at main distribution hubs.

The mobile labs will visit Thoker Niaz Baig, Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza, Bhubtian Chowk, Saggian Bridge, Gajju Matah, and Babu Sabu in the project’s first phase for testing the milk quality.

No milk vehicle would enter Lahore without testing and the scope of this facility would be extended to divisional and district level.

Similarly, the food inspection squad on wheels will go places, checking the quality of eatables being sold in different localities.

CM Buzdar said that the squads will redress the complaints of adulteration and sale of sub-standard items on the spot.

Provision of good quality food items is the state’s responsibility and the adulteration mafia will not be granted any leniency.

Speaking on occasion, the PFA director-general, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that the milk testing labs are capable of deducing milk quality within two minutes.