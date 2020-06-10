Situation Report: 5,385 New Cases and 83 Deaths Reported in Last 24 Hours

Pakistan recorded its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases yesterday as 5,385 new cases emerged across the country.

The total number of cases reached 113,702 with 36,303 (or 31.9%) recoveries.

Of new cases, almost half or 2,641 new cases were reported in Punjab only. Of those new cases in Punjab, more than 50% or 1,408 new cases were reported in the city of Lahore only.

Sindh reported 1,748 new cases while KP, Balochistan and Islamabad reported 521, 243 and 178 new cases respectively.

Of 1,748 new cases in Sindh, almost 80% or 1,408 new cases were reported in Karachi.

Punjab enhanced its testing capacity yesterday and a record 9,709 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Positive ratio (Number of positive cases / Number of tests conducted) in the province, however, remained 27% indicating that Punjab needs to further increase its testing capacity.

A total of 83 new deaths were also reported in the country with Punjab registering 34 deaths in a single day. KP and Sindh reported 23 and 17 deaths respectively.

More in below table and graphs: