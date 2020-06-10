WHO Urges Pakistan to Re-impose Lockdown Amid Increasing COVID-19 Cases

With no signs of a flattening curve in sight, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Pakistan to implement “intermittent” lockdowns to contain the sharp rise in Coronavirus cases that has come after the ease in lockdown restrictions announced last month.

With 5,385 new cases- the biggest increase in a day- Pakistan’s Coronavirus cases have surged beyond the 113,000 mark. The country’s death toll has crossed the 2,250 mark after 89 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

WHO representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, in a letter to the Pakistani government said that Pakistan does not meet any of the 6 pre-requisite conditions for opening the lockdown in view of the current situation.

Dr. Mahipala has suggested the Pakistani government to exercise intermittent complete lockdown cycle of two weeks on and two weeks off to halt the local transmission of COVID-19.

Responding to the WHO letter, Dr. Zafar Mirza, Pakistan’s State Minister of Health, said that Pakistan has gradually but consciously lifted the lockdown restrictions while strictly enforcing SOPs in public spaces.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Punjab’s Health Minister, has said that the provincial government has ordered a crackdown against the violators of social distancing SOPs.

