Xiaomi Unveils MIJIA T500C Magnetic Smart Sonic Toothbrush

Xiaomi, under its Mijia platform, has launched an upgraded version of the previously launched Mijia T500 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.

Mijia T500C Sonic Toothbrush has a design profile similar to its predecessor. It comes with a sleek white case for storage, and the toothbrush heads are now replaceable.

The electric toothbrush is powered by a high-frequency second-generation magnetic suspension sonic vibration motor that supports 31,000 vibrations per minute. Additionally, the device comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating as well as overvoltage sensor reminders and wireless induction charging.

To enhance the user’s brushing posture, angle, range, and to provide maximum cleaning, the sonic toothbrush is equipped with a high-precision acceleration sensor. It also has a smart, overpressure reminder that notifies the user if the brushing force is too strong. The overpressure reminder flashes the power indicator and reduces the vibration intensity.

Moreover, the Mijia T500C Sonic Electric Toothbrush features three modes, i.e., the standard cleaning mode for daily use, soft mode of sensitive or retracting gums, and a default novice mode that can be customized using the Mijia application.

The sonic toothbrush is currently available for sale in China and costs around $38. For comparison, the previously launched Mijia T500 Sonic Electric Toothbrush costs $28.