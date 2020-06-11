Govt Orders to Postpone All Exams Across Pakistan

In its latest meeting, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to postpone all scheduled and unscheduled examinations, except online, all over Pakistan following a sharp increase in the Coronavirus cases.

The NCC has taken the decision to ensure the safety of both students and staff of public and private schools, colleges, universities, and religious seminaries amid the viral outbreak.

In this regard, Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, has passed on directives to provinces to ensure complete compliance with NCC’s decision.

Moreover, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) governments have been ordered not to allow any exemption from NCC’s decision to cancel exams.

Considering the rising trend of covid infections, Federal Ministry of Education has advised provinces and AJK/GB govts not to allow any exemption from NCC decision to cancel exams, except online, till July 15. All occasions that entail gathering of students are to be avoided

On the other hand, Punjab cabinet’s committee on Coronavirus eradication, earlier today, granted permission to medical universities to conduct the postponed final professional MBBS supplementary exams.

Secretary Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Nabeel Awan, directed all public and private sector medical universities and colleges to undertake necessary precautions and implement all SOPs to protect students and staff from contracting the Coronavirus.