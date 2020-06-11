Here’s What Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With [Leak]

ETnews, a Korean online newspaper, recently published an infographic detailing the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 along with a brief analysis of the smartphone’s competition in the market.

The Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold successor on 5th August 2020, and from the looks of it, the company has even decided on the number of units they want to sell per year.

The schematic shows that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be built around a 7.7-inch display (unfolded) with Ultra-thin Glass (UTG) similar to the Z flip. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Fold came with a 7.3-inch display. The smartphone will reportedly adopt Samsung Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz refresh rate and will feature 2213 x 1689 display resolution and 11.8:9 aspect ratio.

The external display, according to the image, is also set to be larger than what we saw in the original Galaxy Fold. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.23-inch external display with corning gorilla glass, 2267 x 819 pixels resolution, a tall 24.9:9 aspect ratio, and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

At the bottom, the infographic has information regarding what Samsung expects from the foldable smartphone market in late 2020. The tech giant is aiming to build around 300 thousand Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 units every month with an expectation to sell 3 million units per year.

It also shows what Samsung’s rivals in the foldable market will come up with. According to the image, the Huawei Mate X 2 will fold inwards and will also pack a stylus, while Motorola will introduce a 5G version of the Razr, and Xiaomi will launch a clamshell-style folding phone. It also details that TCL is working on both inward and outward folding devices. However, these are all calculated predictions, and may or may not pan out.