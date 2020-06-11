Jazz Donates Life-Saving Equipment In The Fight Against COVID-19

Jazz, the country’s largest digital company, continues to play a leading role in supporting the government authorities in the fight against the spread of the virus.

In a recent development that showcases support for the local healthcare sector in its fight to save human lives, the mobile operator has provided ten patient monitors along with personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, helping more than 3000 patients daily.

Apart from assisting PIMS, Jazz will also be providing PPEs, patient monitors, and ventilators to more hospitals across the country. PPE kits have the potential to help thousands of doctors, nurses, and paramedics whereas one ventilator can help support up to seven critical patients.

These efforts are part of the PKR 1.2 billion relief support announced earlier by Jazz, primarily to help the most vulnerable communities.

This support comes at a critical time as hospitals across the country are burdened due to the increasing numbers of positive coronavirus cases. Medical professionals are expecting thousands of critical patients in need of urgent care in the coming days following the end of the nationwide lockdown.

These monitors are to be installed for COVID-19 patients in isolation wards to ensure comprehensive medical care.

“Machinery for an overburdened health sector is where most of the preventable deaths happen. We have stepped in to support advanced COVID patients, to give them the best shot at recovery,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

“We are thankful to Jazz for this great initiative and for supporting PIMS when assistance is needed the most. Initially, when Jazz approached us they offered to provide ventilators but our need was for patient monitors which they have furnished,” said Dr. Ansar Masood, Executive Director at PIMS.

“Additionally, Jazz also provided us with PPEs which is the foremost requirement for our frontline doctors and nurses. We hope to work together with great spirit in the future as well,” he added.

In the coming weeks, Jazz will continue doing all it can to support the healthcare sector. Almost all initiatives under the PKR 1.2 billion relief pledge revolve around vulnerable communities, and health and welfare organizations.

Apart from providing medical equipment, free COVID-19 tests at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, and weekly food rations to the families most affected by the lockdowns, Jazz has also contributed a total of PKR 108 million to the PM Covid-19 Relief Fund, under direct donation and its Matching Grants program.