PIA’s Return Flight From Riyadh Makes an Emergency Landing in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh had to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after developing a technical fault.

The flight PK-8726 was headed to Multan from Riyadh when the aircraft developed a technical fault, luckily after entering the Pakistani airspace. The pilot had to land it in Karachi on an emergency basis.

PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, said that the plane landed safely at the airport. Later on, an alternative flight was arranged for passengers.

According to sources, the plane’s door was malfunctioning and couldn’t be closed properly. After hearing about the problem, the passengers refused to fly in the same plane and urged the authorities to make an alternative arrangement.

There has been a sense of insecurity among passengers and the crew members since a doomed PIA aircraft crashed on May 22 in Karachi, martyring 97 people.

The preliminary investigation report for the Lahore plane crash will be out on June 23, as announced by the Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Initial findings identified that the captain of the ill-fated flight PK-8303 had ignored orders of the air control tower, which resultantly caused the crash.