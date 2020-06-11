PM Imran Offers to Share the Secrets of Ehsaas Program With India

Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to help the Indian government in providing support for its impoverished families.

Khan’s offer was on the back of a report which suggested that 34 percent of households in the country will not be able to survive more than a week without financial assistance.

On the basis of the report, Khan offered to share details of Ehsaas Cash transfer program to assist the Indian government in distributing money to deserving families without discrepancies.

Acc to this report, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance. I am ready to offer help & share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach & transparency, with India.https://t.co/CcvUf6wERM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 11, 2020

The report is prepared by the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Chicago, and the Mumbai-based Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE).

It states that more than 84 percent of Indian households have reported a significant decrease in monthly income during the lockdown, adding that 34 percent of them won’t be able to survive without additional assistance after a week.

Direct and immediate transfers of food and cash are a very high priority, said Heather Schofield, one of the authors of the report.

To cope with the situation, the government of India has announced a three-phased stimulus worth nearly Rs. 21 trillion ($266 billion).

What it lacks is the data of the families in genuine need, and a digitized mechanism for verification and disbursement of aid.

Therefore, PM Imran has offered to share the workings of the Ehsaas program to assist the neighboring country in this regard as another goodwill gesture to Modi-affected people of India.