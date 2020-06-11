Punjab Govt Allows Medical Universities to Hold MBBS Supplementary Exams

Punjab cabinet’s committee on Coronavirus eradication has granted permission to medical universities to conduct the postponed final professional MBBS supplementary exams.

The decision has been taken after Punjab’s Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) sent a summary to the cabinet seeking approval to hold the exams in order to save the valuable time of medical students.

According to Secretary SHC&MED, Nabeel Awan, it isn’t viable to promote medical students without exams despite the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, Punjab government has decided to allow medical universities to hold the postponed MBBS exams.

In this regard, all public and private sector medical universities and colleges have been directed to undertake necessary precautions and implement all SOPs to protect students and staff from contracting the Coronavirus.

It is incumbent on the medical universities and colleges to ensure compliance of students and the staff with SOPs issued by Punjab’s SHC&MED.

The date of the final professional MBBS supplementary exams will be announced in the coming days and students, therefore, are advised to prepare themselves for their exams, said Nabeel Awan.

Last month, the Inter-Medical University Board, comprising of VCs and rectors of all medical universities, had decided that no student of any medical or dental college across Pakistan will be promoted to the next class without passing the exams during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The plenary meeting held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore had also decided to continue with the current academic session through online lectures and conduct regular medical exams in October as per the previously agreed schedule.