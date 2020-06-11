Situation Report: 5,834 New Cases, 101 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported highest single-day rise for the second consecutive day in a row for new coronavirus cases as 5,834 new cases were reported from across the country; with national tally reaching 119,536.
Of new cases, 2,487 cases were reported from Sindh only. Punjab added 2,003 new cases while KP registered 679 new cases in last 24 hours.
2,083 patients recovered from the viral in last 24 hours and total recoveries reached 38,391 or 32.1% of total positive tested cases.
101 patients died during last 24 hour.
More in below table and graphs:
|Confirmed Cases
|In 24 Hours
|Tests in 24 Hours
|Deaths
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|488
|44 (Record)
|371
|09
|00
|Balochistan
|7,335
|304
|1,025
|73
|11
|GB
|1,018
|44
|230
|14
|00
|Islamabad
|6,236
|273
|2,828
|62
|05
|KP
|15,206
|679 (Record)
|3,932 (Record)
|619
|09
|Punjab
|45,463
|2,003
|9,087
|841
|34
|Sindh
|43,790
|2,487 (Record)
|9,100 (Record)
|738
|42
|Total
|119,536
|5,834 (Record)
|26,675 (Record)
|2,356
|101
Drop in hospitalization occurred as Punjab was earlier treating quarantined patients at government facilities as hospitalized and not quarantined.