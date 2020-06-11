Situation Report: 5,834 New Cases, 101 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported highest single-day rise for the second consecutive day in a row for new coronavirus cases as 5,834 new cases were reported from across the country; with national tally reaching 119,536.

Of new cases, 2,487 cases were reported from Sindh only. Punjab added 2,003 new cases while KP registered 679 new cases in last 24 hours.

2,083 patients recovered from the viral in last 24 hours and total recoveries reached 38,391 or 32.1% of total positive tested cases.

101 patients died during last 24 hour.

More in below table and graphs:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours AJK 488 44 (Record) 371 09 00 Balochistan 7,335 304 1,025 73 11 GB 1,018 44 230 14 00 Islamabad 6,236 273 2,828 62 05 KP 15,206 679 (Record) 3,932 (Record) 619 09 Punjab 45,463 2,003 9,087 841 34 Sindh 43,790 2,487 (Record) 9,100 (Record) 738 42 Total 119,536 5,834 (Record) 26,675 (Record) 2,356 101

Drop in hospitalization occurred as Punjab was earlier treating quarantined patients at government facilities as hospitalized and not quarantined.