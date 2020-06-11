Xiaomi Announces Redmi 9 With Quad Cameras & 5,000 mAH Battery for $180

After weeks of speculation and teasers, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has arrived as a major upgrade over last year’s Redmi 8. The new Redmi 9 has a bigger and better screen, additional cameras, better internals, and more for just €150.
Let’s have a look.
Design and Display
The IPS LCD panel’s size has been increased to 6.53-inches and the resolution has been enhanced to 1080p. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has a waterdrop notch at the top for the front-facing camera.
The rear camera setup looks almost identical to the Redmi K30. There are four cameras aligned in a vertical layout on top of a fingerprint sensor.
Internals and Storage
The mid-range Helio G80 is the main driver of the device. This is paired with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage can be expanded with a microSD card.
You get the latest version of Xiaomi’s revamped MIUI, the MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 right out of the box.
Cameras
The rear camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor capable of wide-angle photography, an ultrawide sensor with 118 degrees field of vision, a 5MP macro camera for close-up photography, and lastly, a 2MP depth sensor for the bokeh effects. Video recording quality, on the other hand, goes up to 1080p 30FPS.
The front camera inside the waterdrop notch is an 8MP wide-angle sensor that can capture HDR photos.
Battery and Pricing
There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery onboard that is equipped with 18W fast charging. This should charge the phone from 0 to 100% in a little over 90 minutes. However, you’ll have to get an 18W fast charger yourself as the box only includes a 10W brick.
The Redmi 9 will start at €150 and will be available in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, Ocean Green color options.
Redmi 9 Specifications
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G52 MC2
- OS: Android 10, MIUI 12
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.53″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution; 395 ppi,
- Memory:
- RAM: 3GB, 4GB
- Internal: 32GB, 64GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide)
- Colors: Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, Ocean Green
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
- Price: €150