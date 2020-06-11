Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launched With Large AMOLED Display & Magnetic Dock

Xiaomi’s highly acclaimed Mi Band series of affordable fitness bands have received another update. The latest Mi Band 5 brings several upgrades over last generation’s model, such as a bigger AMOLED display, a magnetic charging dock, and improved fitness tracking. All of this will be available for only $27.

Design-wise, the Mi Band 5 is identical to its predecessor with a pill-shaped dial and several rubber straps to choose from. It now has a 1.2-inch dynamic color AMOLED display which is 20% larger than the Mi Band 4. There are over 100 new watch faces including famous characters from cartoons and anime such as Spongebob Squarepants, Conan, Hatsune Miku, and more.

Since home workouts have started getting more traction lately, Xiaomi has added 5 new indoor sports modes to the Mi Band 5. These include skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and indoor cycling and spinning. Combining these with the modes that the watch series already included, there are a total of 11 specific sports modes.

The Mi Band 5 claims to increase the accuracy of irregular heart rate monitoring by 50% and sleep tracking by 40%. It can display the amount of REM sleep the wearer has every night including the amount of light sleep and deep sleep. Moreover, there is now a scoring system for having an active lifestyle.

With previous iterations, you had to manually remove the dial from the strap to charge it but that issue has now been resolved. The solution is a magnetic charger that attaches to two pins on the back of the dial without having to remove the strap.

Waterproofing is up to 50 meters and the battery can last as long as 14 days on a single charge. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will start at $27 and will go for sale in China on June 18.