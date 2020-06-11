Xiaomi Unveils Mi Notebook 14 Starting From $554

Xiaomi has just announced its first Ultrabook series dubbed the Mi Notebook 14. The series was initially expected to be a rebranded Redmibook series. However, the laptops launched are new models and consist of maxed-out Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Vanilla Mi Notebook 14. Both laptops come with aggressive pricing, sleek 14-inch displays, magnesium-aluminum chassis, and 10th gen Intel CPUs.

Design and Display

Both, the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition come with anti-glare FHD LCD panels with a 16:9 aspect ratio. However, the former features larger bezels and weighs 1.5 kg while the latter sports slimmer 3mm bezels on the sides and top featuring a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The horizon Edition is lighter and weighs 1.35 kg.

Due to cutting down on bezels, the manufacturer did not have enough space to fit in a webcam. Hence, Xiaomi has bundled the laptops with an external Mi Webcam HD. Both laptops are equipped with bottom-firing stereo speakers and a single finger lid opening.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the standard Mi Notebook 14 comes with a 10th gen Intel core i5-10210U CPU. Users have a choice between Intel’s UHD 620 or Nvidia’s GeForce MX250 GPU.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, on the other hand, comes in both Intel Core i5-10210U and Core i7-10510U variants. The latter is paired with Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

Both laptops are equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256/512GB SATA SSDs. The top line Horizon Edition is also available in a faster NVMe option.

In terms of input/output ports, the laptops are equipped with two USB 3.1 ports alongside single USB 2.0, HDMI, and Type-C ports.

They come with 46Wh batteries rated at 10 hours of usage and support for 65W chargers that can top up the battery to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The laptops will be available for sale by 17th June in India with the following price tags.

Mi Notebook 14

256GB SATA SSD version ~$554

512GB SATA SSD version ~ $593

512GB SATA SSD + NVIDIA MX250 GPU ~$633

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition