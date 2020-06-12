Final Stage Human Testing of US Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Next Month

Moderna Inc. has announced to start the final-stage clinical trial of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine from next month.

According to details, Moderna will be organizing the final-stage human testing in collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). More than 30,000 volunteers will take part in the clinical trial.

In the final human testing stage, Moderna is aiming to demonstrate before the regulators that its vaccine does prevent people from contracting COVID-19. It is also hoping to show that the vaccine averts severe COVID-19 infection that requires hospitalization.

Each trial participant will be administered a 100-microgram dose of the vaccine. The company has selected the 100-microgram dose to maximize the immune response and minimize any adverse reactions.

With this dose limit, Moderna is on the right trajectory to produce between 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine every year through strategic collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Lonza.

Moderna is a US-based biotechnology company that specializes in vaccine development by converting viral sequences into messenger RNA (mRNA).

Once introduced into the body, the mRNA vaccine enables the body to produce a viral protein that causes the immune system to respond as intended rather than having to actually introduce any of an active or inactive virus itself to engender an immune response.

Moderna was the first medical company to start the human trials of its candidate COVID-19 vaccine in March.

In April, the World Health Organization (WHO) had listed COVID-19 candidate vaccines of 3 medical companies as the potential cure of the disease, with Moderna being one of them along with CanSino Biotech Inc and Inovio.

Earlier this month, Trump administration selected Moderna along with 4 other pharmaceutical companies as the likely candidates to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.