Pakistan All Set to Become An Exporter of Medical Equipment

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has revealed that Pakistan is in a position to export safety equipment in the health sector which is a big milestone.

He was addressing a news conference after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministries of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) and Science and Technology.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza signed the MoU on the behalf of the Ministry of NHSR&C.

Ministers for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council and Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) were present on the occasion.

MoU signed btw Min of Sci & Tech and Min of National Health, assigning responsibility to Pak Engr Councl (PEC) to mentor design and local manufcturing of EM devices used to counter Covid 19 and the PEC will assist in seeking apprvl of the devices from DRAP.

The framework under this mechanism will spark off innovation and local engineering solutions in this field and will improve healthcare facilities. This initiative will open the way forward for the innovators to invest multiple Electro Medical equipment in Pakistan.

Currently, Electro Medical devices are being regulated by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and 15 ventilators are in various phases of trials.

Machine trials of 4 ventilators by PEC will be completed by the end of the current week.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan is in a position to export personal protective equipment. He said currently, export orders worth 10 million dollars are pending. He said that his ministry will also enhance cooperation with local surgical goods manufacturing companies.

Dr Zafar Mirza said we have improved the health care system in Pakistan and soon we will be locally manufacturing ventilators.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Hussain said

Today we are not only in position to cater the local needs of the medical equipment including masks, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and ventilators but also export many of these which is a tremendous success.

Previously, Pakistan was facing a shortage of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 and was depending on other countries.

“The efforts of our scientists and engineers in achieving self-reliance in manufacturing medical equipment locally have in fact turned the calamity into an opportunity,” added Fawad.

He informed that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) received 57 designs of ventilators and selected 12 out of those while Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved three designs.

The MoU with the Health ministry is important for the development of the medical sector and will be a milestone for research in the field of health.

“We will also increase cooperation with private medical device manufacturers”, Fawad Hussain said. He said around 200 acres of land was acquired in Faisalabad for establishing an industry of medical equipment.

He said Pakistan will soon become a net exporter of medical devices with all such endeavors.