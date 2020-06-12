PCB Offers Sri Lanka to Host Asia Cup After India Declines to Tour Pakistan

Asia Cup is likely to be held in Sri Lanka after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered their cricket board to swap hosting rights. If that happens, and coronavirus situation allows the Asian Cricket Council to greenlight the tournament, Pakistan will get the hosting rights for the 2022 Asia Cup, the hosting rights for which rest with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The 6-nation tournament is scheduled in September, however, the ACC is yet to approve the suggestion put forth by the PCB in a meeting of the boards earlier this week.

ALSO READ

Asia Cup Will Not Be Held in Pakistan: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

India has already said that it will not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, following which there were speculations that the tournament will be held in the UAE or Bangladesh.

Logistical hurdles amid coronavirus pandemic are still a big question mark, meaning that the fate of the event is still not finalized. SLC has not hosted an Asia Cup since 2010 and it will be a great opportunity for the cricket board to showcase the country as safe despite COVID-19.

Earlier, India had canceled their scheduled tour of Sri Lanka due to coronavirus pandemic. The hosting plans are to be finalized by the end of the month by the ACC.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.