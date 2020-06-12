Punjab to Re-impose Lockdown in Lahore After Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Punjab government is mulling over re-imposing a two-week complete lockdown in Lahore from Monday in the wake of the rampant local transmission of COVID-19 infection in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan through the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for the final approval.

Only medical stores, grocery shops, and other essential businesses will be allowed to remain open during the two-week lockdown. District administration of Lahore has been directed by the Punjab government to double down on the SOP violators once the lockdown comes into effect.

Recently, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) also urged the provincial government to re-impose a lockdown in the province and warned that there are at least 3.5 million COVID-19 cases in Lahore and more than 20 million all over Punjab.

Last month, Punjab’s Minister for Industries and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal, had also threatened to re-impose a lockdown after the businesses community continuously flouted the SOPs following the announcement made by the government regarding the ease in lockdown restrictions.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) also urged Pakistan to implement an intermittent complete lockdown cycle of two weeks on and two weeks off to contain the sharp rise in Coronavirus cases that has come after the ease in lockdown restrictions announced last month.