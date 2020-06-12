Situation Report: Pakistan Reports 6,397 New Cases and 107 Deaths in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday saw its deadliest day since the emergence of COVID-19 in the country. A total of 6,397 new cases emerged, which is highest single-day rise in new cases for the second consecutive day.

A total of 107 deaths were also reported across the country in just 24 hours, the highest single-day toll.

Of new cases, almost half or 3,038 cases were reported from Sindh only. Where 2,471 new cases were registered in Karachi only.

Another 1,919 cases were recorded in Punjab where 1,007 new cases were registered in Lahore only.

Karachi and Lahore alone accounted for almost 55% of new cases in the country yesterday, indicating that spread is significant in these two cities.

Out of 107 deaths reported yesterday, 49 were reported from Punjab while 38 people died of the disease in Sindh. KP reported 13 deaths.

Not to mention, a record 28,344 tests were conducted yesterday; which is 40% higher than even the past week but the positive rate (number of tests / number of positive cases) remained around 22%. This shows that if we keep increasing the number of tests, positive cases will keep rising.

It should be mentioned that we can only say sufficient testing is being done if the positive tests-to-case ratio is under 10%. Ideally, that number should be between 2% to 4%.

From the looks and the data, it appears that the graph will keep rising in Pakistan. What’s more worrying is the fact that it gets harder to contain a highly contagious disease when the number of cases are high.

Lock-downs, SOPs, and other preventive measures work better when numbers are low, and it is more likely that the graph would flatten naturally when numbers number of cases are low.

While we are still way behind many nations, (such as US, Brazil, Russia), the outlook is bleak and if measures aren’t taken, the spread could go beyond control.

More in below table and graphs:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours AJK 534 46 (Record) 369 10 01 Balochistan 7,673 338 1,259 75 02 GB 1,030 12 119 15 01 Islamabad 6,699 463 3,766 (Record) 65 03 KP 15,787 581 3,571 632 13 Punjab 47,382 1,919 9,179 890 49 Sindh 46,828 3,038 (Record) 10,081 (Record) 776 38 Total 125,933 6,397 28,344 (Record) 2,356 107

Drop in hospitalization occurred as Punjab was earlier treating quarantined patients at government facilities as hospitalized and not quarantined.