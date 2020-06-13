Here’s How to Apply for IBA’s Revised Scholarship And Financial Assistance Policy

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has revised its financial assistance and scholarship policy.

According to IBA’s Financial Assistance Office (FAO), eligible students will be offered financial assistance on a course basis only and will cover Fall, Spring, and Summer semesters.

Financial Assistance Committee (FAC) of FAO will determine the eligibility of applicants and will approve financial assistance to the deserving candidates.

It must be noted that only the students enrolled in the morning programs will be eligible to apply for financial assistance.

The revised policy does not cover evening programs and repetition or improvement courses.

Students can send applications for financial assistance along with supporting documents at [email protected]

Download the financial assistance application form from IBA’s official website.