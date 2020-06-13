Honor to Launch a Gaming Laptop and a Phablet Soon

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has stepped into several new markets over the years. Other than smartphones, the Chinese brand now also produces TVs, laptops, wearables, gadgets, and now it’s preparing to launch a new gaming laptop as well.

Company president George Zhao has announced that Honor will unveil a new gaming laptop by the end of the year. He did not mention any details about the mysterious new lineup, but we can expect a beefy GPU, an aggressive design, RGB lighting, and more, similar to other gaming laptops.

Honor’s new gaming laptop series would likely take on Asus, HP, and other brands’ gaming laptops with affordable pricing. This is because Honor usually produces budget alternatives to Huawei’s premium products.

The president further added that the company is also looking to launch a new big-screen smartphone. The phablet segment is close to being obsolete as most Smartphones these days have large displays so it remains to be seen which category the new Honor device will fit into.

The Honor 8X Max and Honor 10 are some of the devices with larger displays that have been well received by the media and fans. Huawei’s Mate 20X also gained significant popularity but the success of the upcoming Honor device remains uncertain due to the lack of GMS (Google Mobile Services).

In any case, more details on the mysterious Honor gaming laptop series and phablet are expected to surface soon so stay tuned.