Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shahid Afridi, former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team has tested positive for Coronavirus. Afridi in a tweet revealed that he has been experiencing severe body aches for three days and that he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He requested prayers for a “speedy recovery”.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board promptly wished Afridi a “speedy recovery”.

Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery! https://t.co/NbxbfUi2DG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 13, 2020

Many other cricketers and journalists, Including, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mazher Arshad, Dr.Nauman Niaz, and Zainab Abbas also wished Afridi to recover from the virus soon.

May Allah give u speedy recovery shahid bhai — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 13, 2020

In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen.prayers are for your long healthy life.Get well soon — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 13, 2020

U r a Fighter by Nature & M sure U wil fight & wil Defeat this Virus soon, Best wishes for U to Get well soon 🤲🏼 https://t.co/Mm6mWef8XL — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 13, 2020

Get well soon, Lala. Prayers for your speedy recovery. Allah aap ko sehat de. Ameen. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 13, 2020

Lala prayers for you always. Stay blessed & recover quickly. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) June 13, 2020

Get well soon Lala! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi is the third cricketer from the country, and the second International after former opener Taufeeq Umar, to be tested positive for the virus. Zafar Sarfraz, the former first-class cricketer who passed away because of the disease, was the first.

Since the outbreak, Shahid Afridi has been doing a lot of charity work through his foundation “Hope Not Out”. Former Pakistani all-rounder has helped thousands of poor families with ration and other supplies over the past couple of months.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 One-day Internationals (ODIs), and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He scored 8,064 runs in ODIs, 1,716 runs in Tests, and 1,416 in T20is.

At the end of his career, Afridi impressed more with his bowling skills than his batting skills. He finished with 395 wickets to his name in the 50-over format in addition to taking 48 and 98 wickets in Tests and T20Is respectively.