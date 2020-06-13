Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 Announced With 10th Gen Intel CPUs & Color Accurate Display

Xiaomi has announced its refreshed lineup of Mi Notebooks for 2020. The Mi Notebook 14 was unveiled a few days ago as a lightweight laptop and now the beefier Mi Notebook 15 Pro is following in shortly afterward featuring several upgrades.

Let’s have a look.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch LCD is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has a 1080p resolution. It can reach up to 300 nits of peak brightness and promises 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. The keyboard has backlighting and a 1.5mm key travel. There is a fingerprint sensor on the touchpad for extra security.

The internals are powered by Intel’s 10th generation CPUs including the i5-10210U in the base version and i7-10510U on the top model. These are paired with the Nvidia Geforce MX350 GPU that is equal to the GTX 960M in terms of power but is slightly slower than the GTX 1050.

Xiaomi has engineered a dual fan and dual-pipe cooling solution to keep things cool on the inside. The storage starts with a 512GB NVMe SSD and goes up to 1TB and the RAM options include 8GB and 16GB DDR4.

Connectivity options include two USB C ports, two USB A ports, one HDMI port, a 3.55 combo headphone jack, and an SD card reader. There is WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Additionally, its USB C ports are capable of 18W fast charging.

The 60Wh battery on-board promises 17 hours of video playback. It can charge up from 0 to 50% in 40 minutes through the USB C port.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 15 Pro is on sale in China starting at $850.